1/1
Mary Ann Sands
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Sands

Ringle - On July 15, 2020 at the age of 70, she stepped into the open and loving arms of her husband and best friend of over 47 years, William T (Bill) Sands. Also there to greet her were her parents, Robert and Betty Hacker, William and Geri Sands, her siblings, Marcia, Cathy and Danny.

Devoted mother of her sons, William "Bill" (Jessica) and Michael (special friend, Sheri). Proud grandmother of her special grandchildren Kayla and Dylan, who loved and adored her. Dear sister of Jeanne, John, and Rosemary (Tim) MacInnes. Further survived by her wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Also preceded in death by aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Born on May 10th, 1950, she graduated from Washington High School in Germantown, WI. Married to Bill on January 8, 1972. She was a loyal employee of Fleet Farm for over 35 years. She was a kind-hearted soul who loved to smile. Mary enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and reading, but especially spending time with family.

Private family services are being held. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved