Mary Ann Sands
Ringle - On July 15, 2020 at the age of 70, she stepped into the open and loving arms of her husband and best friend of over 47 years, William T (Bill) Sands. Also there to greet her were her parents, Robert and Betty Hacker, William and Geri Sands, her siblings, Marcia, Cathy and Danny.
Devoted mother of her sons, William "Bill" (Jessica) and Michael (special friend, Sheri). Proud grandmother of her special grandchildren Kayla and Dylan, who loved and adored her. Dear sister of Jeanne, John, and Rosemary (Tim) MacInnes. Further survived by her wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Also preceded in death by aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Born on May 10th, 1950, she graduated from Washington High School in Germantown, WI. Married to Bill on January 8, 1972. She was a loyal employee of Fleet Farm for over 35 years. She was a kind-hearted soul who loved to smile. Mary enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and reading, but especially spending time with family.
Private family services are being held.
