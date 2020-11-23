Mary Ann Vander Kooy
Mary Ann Vander Kooy, 90, Weston, died Thursday November 19, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac under the care of her family and hospice.
Mary Ann was born November 20, 1929 in the town of Bevent, daughter of the late Barney and Matilda (Dombeck) Brzezinski. On July 27, 1953, she married Harley Vander Kooy at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death January 25, 2015.
Mary Ann worked in Milwaukee for several years and after the birth of her first child, she became a homemaker and raised her six children. In 1972, she moved with her family to Wausau and later to Weston. Mary Ann was very active in many church functions at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston.
Some of Mary Ann's favorite pastimes included baking, cooking, and canning. She was always known to have plenty of canned goods on hand. Mary Ann enjoyed reading cookbooks and trying new recipes. Her children and grandchildren always enjoyed her pies, especially the rhubarb custard, lemon, apple and pumpkin pies. Mary Ann was also known for her pickles, carrot cake, homemade bread and paczki. For family parties she was always asked to bring her famous potato salad. Her love of cooking was extended to church where she would help with funeral luncheons, and always contributed cookies to the annual St Agnes Sweet Shop. She and Harley also enjoyed Sunday drives, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her family.
Survivors include six children, Jerome (Lorraine) Vander Kooy, Hatley, Dennis (Ann) Vander Kooy, Ringle, Jane (Darrin Ostrander) Vander Kooy, Pardeeville, Dr. Michael (Leslie) Vander Kooy, Fond du Lac, Doris (Paul) Dix, Shorewood and Laura Vander Kooy, Appleton, 12 grandchildren Brian (Denise) Vander Kooy, Jennifer (Jeremy) Bukowski, Mark (Alyssa) Vander Kooy; Jeremy Vander Kooy, Matthew (Sandra) Vander Kooy, Melissa (Kelly) Goetsch; Joseph (Dr. Emily) Bresette, Jacob (Alaina) Bresette; Morgan Vander Kooy, Luke Vander Kooy; Monica Dix and Martha Dix; 14 great grandchildren Abby Vander Kooy, Ashley Vander Kooy, Molly Bukowski, Ryan Bukowski, Adam Bukowski, Elsie Vander Kooy; Carson Vander Kooy, Lilie Vander Kooy, Olivia Vander Kooy, Evan Vander Kooy, Audrey Goetsch, Caroline Goetsch, Rori Bresette and Bodie Bresette. She is further survived by her brothers Anthony, Carl, Bernard (Dolores), John (Chesterine) and her sister Agnes Gliniecki as well as many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Alex, Adam, Joe, and James, and her sisters, Lucile (Ed) Stankowski, Pauline Brzezinski, Bertha (Sister Veronica) Brzezinski and Theresa Brzezinski.
A private family Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated for Mary Ann's children. Her other friends and relatives are welcome to view the livestreamed Funeral Mass on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00, Friday, November 27th and available for later viewing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac WI 54935 or have masses said for her at your church.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice Home of Hope for the care given to Mary Ann during her time with them. Special thanks to Dr. Bart Issacson and Dr. Punit Kumar for the special care and attention to Mary Ann's needs.