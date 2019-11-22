|
Mary B. Feltz
Stratford - Mary B. Feltz, 92, Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary was born on May 1, 1927 in the Town of Cleveland, Marathon County, to Eugene and Mary (Kaiser) Steines and grew up on a farm with her 11 brothers and sisters. She attended St. Joseph's Parochial School in Stratford. After her education, Mary did domestic work until she met and married Metody "Ted" Feltz on June 16, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford. They established their home in Stratford where they raised three sons. After the children were gone from home, Mary became a housekeeper at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, where she worked until retirement. Mary and her husband enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, dancing and spending time with their grand and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Ken (Bonnie) Feltz of Eau Claire, Al (Sue) Feltz of Tomahawk, and Larry (Chris) Feltz of Stratford.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kent (Joy) Feltz, Kelly (Ryan) Newell, Kristin Feltz, Troy Feltz, and Megan Feltz and six great grandchildren, Shae Feltz, Grant Feltz, Cole Feltz, Isabel Newell, Savanna Newell and Easton Feltz. She is further survived by a brother, Sylvester "Doc" (Maxine) Steines of Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a granddaughter, Tammy Feltz, a great grandson, Parker Feltz, brothers, Vincent, Lawrence, Peter and Frank Steines and sisters, Ann Finnegan, Gertrude Steines, Sister Susan Steines, Verena Karl, Margaret "Peggy" Griesbach and Agnes Theurer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in her name to the Tammy Feltz Scholarship Foundation, UW Stevens Point, 2100 Main Street, Room 134, Old Main, Stevens Point, WI 54481
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019