Mary B. Pepowski
1960 - 2020
Mary B. Pepowski

Wausau - Mary B. Pepowski, passed away unexpectedly too soon at the age of 59 on July 29, 2020 while at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Mary was born August 21, 1960 in De Pere, Wisconsin to Georgiana (Hazen) Plamann. She married Joseph Pepowski on April 20, 1985. Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years- Joe Pepowski, son Peter Pepowski and spouse Sam Blackwell, daughter Angela, and cats Jilly and Fiona.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service is being held Saturday, August 15 at 12 noon, but may be attended virtually by visiting www.brainardfuneral.com and clicking on her obituary page. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.

The full obituary will be available on the Brainard website soon.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Joe and family, l can't tell you how sad l was to hear of your loss. May God comfort all of you and keep you in His loving arms. May Mary Beth rest in peace.
Joanne Haupt
Family
