Mary B. Pepowski
Wausau - Mary B. Pepowski, passed away unexpectedly too soon at the age of 59 on July 29, 2020 while at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Mary was born August 21, 1960 in De Pere, Wisconsin to Georgiana (Hazen) Plamann. She married Joseph Pepowski on April 20, 1985. Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years- Joe Pepowski, son Peter Pepowski and spouse Sam Blackwell, daughter Angela, and cats Jilly and Fiona.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service is being held Saturday, August 15 at 12 noon, but may be attended virtually by visiting www.brainardfuneral.com
and clicking on her obituary page. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
