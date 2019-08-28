|
Mary E. Davies
Oconomowoc - Mary Elizabeth (Lacey) Davies, age 91, passed away peacefully in her Oconomowoc, WI., home surrounded by family and friends on August 21, 2019.
Mary was born on December 31, 1927 in Berlin, WI. Her parents were Professor James Jerome Lacey and Dorothy Young Lacey. She was preceded in death by her husband, David DeWayne Davies on February 27, 1993. They were married in Madison, WI on July 14, 1951. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Maurice and Tom Lacey.
Mary is survived by her son, David (Alice) Davies, her sister Dorothy St. Thomas, her grandchildren Anne (Doran) McKnight in Lake Bluff, Il and Paul Davies in Colorado Springs, CO. Mary loved spending time with her two great-grandchildren, Patrick (4) and Maggie McKnight (1). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Mary brought harmony, love, and friendship to everyone she met. She always enjoyed her time with family and friends and loved to be involved in their lives while never seeking the limelight or drawing attention to herself. She was truly a teacher at heart and loved to share her skills in knitting and quilting. Mary enjoyed golf and curling, with one of her fondest memories being the day she broke 100 at the Lac la Belle Golf Course in Oconomowoc, WI.
Mary graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1949 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She completed internships in Denver and Portland and then worked at a cerebral palsy center in Atlanta, GA for several years and later in several Wausau area nursing homes. She also worked at the Knitting Nook in Wausau and several knitting stores when living in the West Bloomfield, MI area. After moving to Oconomowoc, WI, Mary volunteered at the library, Silver Streak transportation services, and numerous activities at St Jerome Catholic Church.
Per Mary's wishes there will be no formal public funeral services. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials be directed to the Wausau Curling Club, the Evans Scholarship Foundation, or a .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019