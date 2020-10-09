Mary E. Lenzner
Merrill - Mary E. Lenzner, 61, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born July 6, 1959 in Wausau, daughter of the late Edward and Lorraine (Mohr) Colcord. On April 4, 1988, she married Paul Lenzner in Wausau.
Among her favorite pastimes, Mary enjoyed cooking, going up north to the family campsite in Eagle River and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Lenzner, Merrill; two children, Kimberly (Jacob) Grell, Wausau and Brendan Lenzner, Milwaukee; and two sisters.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Rich.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Joel Danner will officiate. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, town of Corning. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.
