Mary Ella SorensonWausau - Mary Ella Sorenson, age 90, of Wausau died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.Mary was born on January 23, 1930 in Wausau to the late Paul and Martha (Zemke) Reissman. Upon Martha's death, Mary was adopted and raised by her Aunt Ella Zemke and her husband Earl E. Bandy. She married Dale E. Sorenson on June 27, 1953.Mary enjoyed sewing, gardening and raising her family. Later in life she and Dale enjoyed travelling. Mary loved flowers of all kinds, but Orchids were her favorite.She is survived by her daughters Sandra (Orville) Wollard and Laurie Sorenson; granddaughters Heidi (Ryan) Elliott and Sarah Wollard.Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter Mary Rose, son Mark David, sister Barbara Muetzel, and brothers Paul and Albert Reissmann.Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery Grand Ave., Wausau.