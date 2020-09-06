Mary Eloise Lepinski
Schofield - Mary Eloise (Breitenstein) Lepinski died peacefully at the age of 90 on September 5, 2020 after suffering many years of turmoil, intolerable cruelty, and inhumanity at the hands of a devastating and deadly disease called Alzheimer's.
She was born to the late Elmer and Agnes Breitenstein on March 5, 1930. She married the love of her life Michael Lepinski on October 2, 1954, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter Dr. Susan Lepinski (Scott Murrell), Gastroenterologist, Son Dr. Allen (Penny) Lepinski, Endodontist, grandchildren Jennifer (Kyle) Goetz and Michelle (Sam) Golden along with four great grandchildren.
She worked as a bookkeeper at Intercity bank but her main job was raising her children. She was an extremely hard worker with boundless energy. She was an excellent cook and made wonderful meals for her family and friends. In Mary's pastime you would find her gardening, sewing, or crocheting. As a devout Christian she was active at St. Therese Church and a member of Catholic Daughters.
She spent the last 5 1/2 months of her life in isolation due to Covid. She would repeatedly ask why we could not come in. And when we told it was to protect her from the virus she would aptly reply, "That's just stupid".
Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to follow officiated by Father Albert.
