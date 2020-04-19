|
Mary F. Zurawski
Stevens Point - Mary Frances Zurawski age 79, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday April 16, 2020, at her home. Private family services were held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. A Mass for Mary is being planned for her, by the family, when circumstances allow.
Mary was born January 28, 1941, in Wausau, the daughter of Edwin and Mary Bernadette (Weibel) Konkel. Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years Achilles "Archie" and their four daughters: Mary Joan Zurawski, Junction City; Elizabeth (Karen) Zurawski, Stevens Point; Monica Heizman, Sun Prairie; Lorelei (Chuck) Dokken, Stevens Point. Three Grandchildren: Kathryn Heizman, Madelyn and Edison Dokken. Two brothers: Leo (Beverly) Konkel, Montrose, CO and Patrick Konkel, Oconomowoc. Her sister: Carol (Bob) Tuszka, Hatley. She is also survived by numerous, loving, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Michael, and her sister Jean Hanson.
Mary graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1958. After which, she went to UW-Stout and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She then went on to UW-Stevens Point, where she obtained Master's degrees in both Home Economics and Education. Post graduate work was done at UW-Superior toward a Doctorate. After her Baccalaureate degree, Mary taught in various Wisconsin Schools from Galesville to St. Stanslaus Kostka, Stevens Point. In 1965, she began working as a Home Economics Instructor at Mid-State Technical School, Stevens Point Campus. In 1973, Mary accepted the position of Dean of Academic Affairs at the Stevens Point Campus. Thereafter, she was named Vice President of Academic Affairs at Mid-State College, Wisconsin Rapids Campus. She retired from that position in 2001.
Mary was a member of: Phi Upsilon Omicron at UWSP; Stevens Point Rotary Club; Stevens Point/Plover Chamber of Commerce and, Hmong Advocacy Group of Portage County. She was a member of various high school and technical college evaluation teams. Mary taught CCD and Confirmation at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Stevens Point. She lead her life with a deep faith in Christ. Mary was the Matriarch and adored her family. She was very proud of her grandchildren and truly enjoyed spending time with them. Mary and Archie traveled after retirement and enjoyed Hawaii, Belize and Poland especially. She had many hobbies and interests which included: Breakfast Club with the Mid-State Retirees, YMCA Swim Class, watching her Packers, playing Cribbage to double skunk many of us; flower gardening; sewing, crocheting, and listening to Polka music with her husband. Most recently, Mary watched Mass twice a day and ended her evenings with praying the Rosary. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed nourishing her loved ones. She also shared her baking talents, making desserts for funeral luncheons at Holy Spirit Church. Mary was extremely generous, strong, intelligent and loving. She will be missed by many.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020