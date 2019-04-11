Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wausau Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Greenheck Turner


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Greenheck Turner Obituary
Mary Greenheck Turner

Weston - Mary Greenheck Turner, 62, of Weston, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by her entire loving family.

Mary was born October 22, 1956 to Robert and Ruth (Deutsch) Greenheck. Mary graduated from Carroll University with a degree in business and worked for over 20 years at Greenheck Fan as a production scheduler. She and her husband, Scott Turner, were married 36 years. Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time in Florida, Colorado, Santa Fe and Door County. She loved spending time on Sanibel Island, shelling. She was an avid shopper and had a gift for interior decorating. Priorities in life were family, her houses and decorating, and Southwest art. Mary had a great personality and an outstanding sense of humor and was a generous giver. She was a devoted daughter, dedicated wife, and generous sister and aunt and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by husband, Scott Turner; father Robert (Jean Naumann) Greenheck; brothers James (Debra) Greenheck, Paul (Donna) Greenheck and Robert A. Greenheck; and two nephews Michael (Kasey) and Daniel (Michelle) Greenheck. She is preceded in death by her mom Ruth Deutsch Greenheck and sister-in-law Rebecca (Rodehaver) Greenheck.

There will be a private family service for immediate family. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at the Wausau Country Club from 3pm-7pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019. All friends of the family are invited to attend.

Mary's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the Oncology Department at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their attention, care and compassion.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now