Dr. Mary J. Creske
Mosinee - Dr. Mary J. Creske, 69, Mosinee, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by love at home in Rancho Mirage, CA on May 13, 2020. Mary was born August 15, 1950 in Wausau, WI to the late Edward J. Creske and Joyce (Grassl) Creske. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Creske, daughter, Kate Creske, sister, Cindy Creske Schwartz (James), longtime companion, Kirk Ryskamp, sisters-in-law: Char Creske (late brother Bill) and Nancy Hrebik (John), dogs: Teddi and Maggie, Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and many lifelong friends.
Mary was married in 1969 to James A. Werba and moved to Sturgeon Bay, WI. They left Wisconsin in 1972 for Anchorage, AK. While in Alaska, they welcomed their daughter, Kate in 1980. She continued to live there until 1988 when she moved to Palm Springs, CA. Southern California became Mary's home for many years where she raised her daughter, Kate living next door to her parents' winter home. She was a member and past president of National Charity League, a mother daughter philanthropic organization. While in NCL, Mary volunteered her time with Angel View, Guide Dogs of the Desert, Braille Institute, and the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. She was also actively involved with The Smile Factory where she was a past board member and president. She traveled to Mexico to provide free dental care multiple times at the Rancho Sordo Mudo home for deaf children.
Continuing education was one of Mary's passions. She obtained her first degree in the dental profession earning her Associates in Applied Science, Dental Hygiene from (Anchorage Community College). This was followed by an Associates in Arts, Interior Design, (College of the Desert), a Bachelor's of Science, Dental Hygiene, (Northern AZ University), a Masters of Business Administration, (Northern AZ University), and finally her ultimate goal of Doctorate in Public Health, Health Education, Loma Linda University School of Public Health. Mary was instrumental in the opening of the Loma Linda School of Dentistry Hygiene Program satellite campus in Palm Desert where she enjoyed being a professor. She was also a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Mary moved back to her home state of Wisconsin in 2015 where she eventually worked full-time as CEO and Chairwoman of Wausau Tile, Inc and Imperial Industries, Inc. until the time of her death.
Mary had many passions and hobbies. She had a passion for travel and loved to experience her world travels with family and friends. She was the ultimate entertainer never missing a single detail. She had a gift of making sure everyone was not only comfortable but felt loved and included. Her numerous hobbies included her enthusiasm of the outdoors. She skippered her own boats, loved to scuba dive, ski, and bike. She was an avid reader and had a penchant for interior design. Mary loved the arts. She thoroughly enjoyed movies, art fairs and the theatre. Mary's love and devotion to her family and friends was all encompassing and the center of her life. She was also a profound animal lover which was apparent by the love she displayed over the years to her horses, dogs, and cats.
We would like to thank nurses Darin and Elaine of Reliance Hospice, Palm Desert, CA for their compassionate care as well as Dr. V. Douglas Jodion, Dr. Amir Abadir, and Dr. Craig Kelman, also close friends, Lennea Deyo and Liz Glass for around the clock loving care.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 16th at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Rothschild, WI and a TBD celebration will be held in Rancho Mirage, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Gilda's Club, The Marathon County Humane Society, or The Palm Springs Animal Shelter.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 23 to May 24, 2020