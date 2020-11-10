1/1
Mary Jane Cherek
Mary Jane Cherek

Mary Jane Cherek, 87, of Weston, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Pride TLC on November 9, 2020.

Mary was born in Bevent on April 25, 1933, to the late Leonard and Martha (Dallman) Turzinski.

She married Chester Cherek on June 20, 1953. They were married for 61 years before his passing in 2014. Together they had eight children. Mary was a home maker most of her life. She did assist in running the family business (Stanke Sewer Service) and later did cleaning and maintenance for St. Agnes Parish.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved to tend to her many flower beds and large vegetable garden. She enjoyed canning, cooking and baking, sharing these talents with family, friends, and social events at church. She also enjoyed fishing and was a dedicated fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.

She was the heart and soul of the family. Holidays and special events were often held at her house, and if not, she always contributed abundantly to the celebration. She seemed tireless and would often run circles around everyone else. She loved to be around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

Mary is survived by her children, Bruce (Giselle) Cherek, Marge (Randy) Snippen, Lori (Dan) Artz, Allan (Cindy) Cherek, Kurt (Debbie Engman) Cherek; daughter-in-law, Debbie Cherek-Seim; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister Henrietta Adamski, brother Dave (Sandy) Turzinski, sister-in-law Marge Ostrowski, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Chester, son Randy, and infant twin sons Jacob and Jeffrey.

Mary's funeral mass will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service at St. Agnes Catholic Church. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Mary's service will be made available for future viewing on the Brainard Funeral Home website.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Pride TLC, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for all their support, and a special thank you to Aspirus at Home Nurses.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the family to be used in Mary's honor at St. Agnes Catholic Church.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
