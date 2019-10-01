Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Marathon, WI
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Marathon, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Marathon, WI
1945 - 2019
Mary Kay McCallum Obituary
Mary Kay McCallum

Marathon - Mary Kay McCallum, 74, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at her home. She was born August 18, 1945 in Wausau, daughter of the late Arnold and Loretta (Ritger) Blume. On January 4, 1969 she married Denny McCallum at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death in 1994.

Mary Kay worked various jobs before being the executive secretary at Marathon Cheese for over 26 years. She enjoyed bowling, playing Sheepshead, listening to music and dancing to polkas with any willing family member or friend. Mary Kay was proud to be a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and loved her church community.

Survivors include her sons, David (Jannel) McCallum, Wausau and Terry (Mary Lee) McCallum, Milwaukee; grandchildren, Drew, Katherine, Ryan and Tenley; godchildren, Michelle Scheiderer, David Weber and Jayci Blume; siblings, Carol (Rich) Massop, Colby, Joan (Robert) Plant, Roseanne (Ed) Buchberger, Jim Blume, Larry (Betty) Blume, John (Claire) Blume, Jerome (Tina) Blume, Marilyn (Mike) Hall

and Robert "Bobby" (Kelley) Blume, all of Marathon; brother-in-law, Tom (Kirstin) McCallum.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister-in-law, Sharon Borjesson and brother-in-law, Stan Borjesson.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 4 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3 from 4-8pm and Friday, October 4 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
