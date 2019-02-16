|
Mary Kuntz
Mosinee - Mary Kuntz, age 70, of Mosinee, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Mary was born on March 13, 1948 in Tomahawk, WI, to Theodore & Marian (Feind) Massa. She was married to Craig Kuntz on January 25, 1969 in Tomahawk. Mary attended Tomahawk High School where she met her best friend and the love of her life, Craig. Mary graduated from UW Superior with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and received her Master's Degree from Marion College. Mary and Craig settled in Mosinee where they raised their family. Mary taught Physical Education for 29 years and coached Track and Field for over 20 years in the Mosinee School District, retiring in 2009. Mary was the President of the Teacher's Union.
Mary was loving, strong and fearless; her larger than life personality included a thoughtfulness for all people, a strong belief in right and wrong, untiring determination and that infectious laugh. These traits equipped Mary to be a great role model for the young girls she spent so much time mentoring as well as successful teams. Mary's Track and Field teams won 14 Cloverbelt Conference Championships, 7 Regional Championships, 3 Sectional Championships and many state qualifiers including 5 State Champions.
Mary's favorite moments were spent sharing her home and love of food with family and friends. Mary loved her children and grandchildren dearly and would do anything for those she loved. Mary enjoyed decorating her home, planting perennials in her garden, Suduko, putting puzzles together, playing Bridge and antique shopping with her friends. Her family and friends will miss her zest for life, unwavering support, always having the answers and her laugh.
Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years - Craig Kuntz of Mosinee; 3 children -
Susie (Marty) Maloney of Oregon, WI, Michael (Janelle) Kuntz of Minneapolis & Mary Jo (Chris) Walters of Cameron; 7 grandchildren - Claire & Ty Kuntz, Maya & Theo Maloney, Andrew, Avery & Eli Walters; 3 brothers - Roger (Mary Wydevan) Massa, Mike Massa & Patrick (Jill) Massa; 5 sisters - Janet (Monica) Massa, Judy (Shane) Potratz, Debbie (Jack Schatzke) Massa, Joan (Dave) Thompson & Cindy (Dave) Skow. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, brother - Joe Massa & sister - Kathy Ledvina.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 320 E Washington Ave., Tomahawk. Fr. Louis Maram Reddy will officiate. Visitation will take place for Mary on Sunday, February 17 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at Krueger Family Funeral Home, 101 N Second Street, in Tomahawk. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of Mass at 11:00AM.
Donations will be accepted to create a scholarship fund in Mary's name.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019