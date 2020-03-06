|
|
Mary L. Wagner
Kronenwetter - Mary L. Wagner, 63, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1957 in Antigo, daughter of Joyce (Radtke) Cramer and the late Harry Cramer.
For 39 years Mary worked for Newman Catholic Schools teaching approximately 750 students at St. Therese, St. Michael and most recently St. Mark as a fifth grade teacher. Some activities she enjoyed most with her students were cribbage club, reading club, GPSs to geocache, watermelon days and the days of the BUG Jar, rewarding "Being Unusually Good." Mary was the recipient of the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education's School Forest Teacher Award for her work with the Rudolph Environmental Center. She was instrumental in developing environmental education lessons and involving teachers and students to develop a love for the environment. Mary enjoyed camping, shopping, searching for beach glass and in her younger years, snowmobiling and four-wheeling.
Survivors include her husband, William Wagner; children, Nicholas and Stephen Wagner; mother, Joyce Cramer; brothers, Tom (Sue) Cramer, Joe (Michelle) Cramer and Jim (Bea) Cramer; sisters, Kathy (William) Pool and Beth Cramer.
She was preceded in death by her father.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until services all at St. Mark Catholic Church. Burial will be in Kempster Lakeside Cemetery at a later date.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.cm
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020