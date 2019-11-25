|
|
Mary Lou McEwen
Schofield - Mary Lou McEwen, of Schofield, formerly of Mesa, Arizona, went to her Heavenly Home at the age of 88, on November 23, 2019, at Mount View Care Center.
Mary Lou was born on September 16, 1931 in Halder, Wisconsin. She was the youngest daughter of the late John and Eleanore (Pecha) France. Mary Lou graduated from Wausau Senior High School and later received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She married the love of her life, John "Jack" McEwen, on June 16, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Wausau. She enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with their tour group known as Jokes & Notes. She was a proud teacher. She could sew and craft up almost anything- making anything turn into something great. Mary Lou was often involved in the community and St. Therese Parish. She will be remembered for her volunteering and caregiving in both Wisconsin and Arizona.
Mary Lou is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Robert) Schonscheck, Craig (Kaye) McEwen, and Colleen (William) Walters; grandchildren, Tarin Schonscheck, Ryan (Becky) Schonscheck, Cory (Lindsay) McEwen, Kimberly (Preston) Vande Voort, Chris (Jenny) Walters, and Tasha (Dan) Willens; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.
Mary Lou's sense of humor and jokes brought a smile to everyone she met. She will be missed by all who's lives she touched.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Cedar Creek Manor for their care, dedication and compassion shown to Mary Lou.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Therese Parish, Schofield on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Therese Parish. Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019