Mary Reynolds
Wausau - Mary Jane Reynolds, age 72, passed away on July 20th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary was born on June 8th, 1948, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Mable (Thorson) and Daniel Wallace. Mary attended UW Stevens Point where she earned her bachelor's degree in psychology, and UW Stout where she received her master's degree in family therapy. She worked for the Marathon County Department of Social Services for 30 years before retiring.
Mary had a bigger than life personality and loved to laugh. She enjoyed spending time out in nature, while gardening and camping. She had a love for bluegrass music and playing her guitar. She made many friends that became like family while attending her favorite music festivals, Mellen Jam and The Jackpine Jamboree. She treasured time spent in the company of her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her son, Nelson, his family Leah and their sons, Micah, Jonah and Ukiah; daughter, Cassidy Reynolds, and her partner Gabriel; companion, Dennis Marks; sisters, Dorothy Brand and Laurie Vazquez; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Mable; and brothers, John and Dan.
Special thanks to the staff of Aspirus palliative services for the excellent care they provided for Mary.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
The Neighbors' Place
745 Scott St.
Wausau, WI 54403
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 26 to July 27, 2019