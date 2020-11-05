Mary Ruth Hanke
Naperville, IL - Mary Ruth Hanke nee Warosh, age 92, a resident of Naperville since 1966, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. She was born January 5, 1928 in Wausau, WI. A homemaker, Mary faithfully chronicled her family's daily life in a hand-written diary which spans over 50 years. Mary was an active parishioner of St. Raphael Church, where she co-chaired the funeral luncheon ministry for many years. Mary helped launch the church's memorial banner project by personally embroidering the names of each deceased parishioner since the church's inception. Mary also loved to knit, graciously gifting friends and family with the more than 100 unique and beautiful afghans she created over the years.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Sean) Hagen, Margaret Garcia and Lisa Hanke, grandsons Kyle, Trevor and TJ Hagen, sister Carol (Jerry) Feldbruegge, sister-in-law Carol Warosh. and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband William R. Hanke, her son-in- law Robert Garcia, and siblings Bob Warosh, Betty Burkhart, and Katie Detert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd. Naperville. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Interment at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to St. Raphael Church. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
