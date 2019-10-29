Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
700 Mahtomedi Avenue
Mahtomedi, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
700 Mahtomedi Avenue
Mahtomedi, MN
Stillwater, MN - age 98, preceded in death by husband Jim. Survived by their 7 children Thomas (Kip Palmer), John (Linda Vest), Peter (Shelagh), Margaret Mary (John +) Galland, Barbara (John) Anderson, Zoe (Ken) Albright & Anne Klein (Richard Joplin). Mary and Jim had 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Mary loved her Catholic faith and the priests and laity of St. Jude of the Lake Church. She generously volunteered at St. Jude's, the Catholic Service Appeal and St. Andrew's Village Residence for over 60 years. Memorials to St. Jude's School or the St. Jude's Annual Service in lieu of flowers. Thank you to everyone who helped care for Mary over the years, with special thanks to Teresa Kuronen. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (10/31) 11:00 A.M. at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Avenue, Mahtomedi. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Interment Fort Snelling.

