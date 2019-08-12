|
MaryAnn Townsend
Rothschild - MaryAnn Townsend, 75, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2019 at her home.
MaryAnn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 21, 1944 to the late James and Beatrice (Cronce) Schider. She worked as an accountant for St. Paul's United Church of Christ, and then did administrative work for Wesley United Methodist Church.
Elvis Presley, traveling, playing cards and going to the casino were some of the things that MaryAnn enjoyed. She especially enjoyed her flower gardens and her collections of angels and butterflies. But most important to her, were her family. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were what truly made her happy.
MaryAnn is survived by her children, Scott (Jessica) Gouza, Michele (Michael) O'Donnell and Tania (Eric) Schwarze; grandchildren, Michael, Jonathon, Megan, Brianna, Jacob, Amelia, Caitlin, Landen, Keegan, Bryher, and Madelynn; great-grandchildren, Elaina, Mike, and Delilah; as well as her nieces Angie and Anna Schider.
In addition to her parents, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her brother James Schider.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Paul's UCC. 426 Washington St, Wausau. Pastor Phil Schneider will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019