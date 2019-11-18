|
|
MaryAnn Wawrzaszek
Hatley - MaryAnn V. Wawrzaszek, 81, Hatley, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by her seven children at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born to Alois and Meta (Buss) Klopotek on September 6, 1938 in the family farm house in the Town of Norrie. On October 8, 1960 she was united in marriage to Al C. Wawrzaszek at St. William Catholic Church in Eland. He preceded her in death on August 25, 1998. MaryAnn and Al lovingly raised their seven children in Hatley, WI. Her gift, her calling, and her life's purpose was to be a wife, mother, and grandmother. A truly gentle soul and a kind ear to everyone she met, MaryAnn exemplified God's love. MaryAnn and Al loved to travel with their children and in later years as a couple. MaryAnn loved spending precious time with her family, taking great delight in playing games and doing puzzles with her grandchildren. MaryAnn was a homemaker. In addition, she was involved in many volunteer roles and community organizations. She was a member of the St. Florian Rosary Society, the Red Hat Ladies, the Hatley-Ringle Lioness Club, and the Merry Mixer Homemakers Club. She also volunteered many hours to St. Florian School and Church and especially enjoyed being a classroom helper for the Little Saints Preschool and doing communion visits to the homebound.
Survivors include her seven children: Patrick (Sandy) Wawrzaszek, Wausau, WI, Joanie (Les Fraaza) Wawrzaszek, Hatley,WI, Kathy (Roger)Vogelsang, Neenah, WI, Steff (Christine) Wawrzaszek, Chisago City, MN, Maria (Greg) Drazkowski, Menomonie, WI, Rose (Glen) Wurm, Woodbury, MN, and Paul Wawrzaszek, Chicago, IL; fourteen grandchildren: Brittany (Louis) Hughes, Olivia Bernitt, Jenny Wawrzaszek, Jonathan Wawrzaszek, Kate Wawrzaszek, Isabella Wurm, Anna Drazkowski, Beth Wawrzaszek, Francesca Wurm, Kayla Drazkowski, Solomon Wurm, Shane Drazkowski, Elijah Wurm, and Katrina Drazkowski; two brothers, Gerald (Leah) Klopotek, Wausau, WI, and David (Patti) Klopotek, Denver, Co; two sisters, Mildred Jolitz, Oshkosh, WI, and Joyce (Lester) Umland, Birnamwood; two sister-in laws, Regina Wawrzaszek, Rothschild, WI, and Sonia Wawrzaszek, Cave Creek, AZ; a special niece Ruth (Ray) Forsgren, Chippewa Falls, WI and one cousin Sandy (Maurice) Damask, Custer, WI; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her sister Joan Ostroski and her sister-in-laws Su Klopotek, Marie Wawrzaszek and Lorraine Wawrzaszek and her brother-in-laws Herman Jolitz, Leonard Ostroski, and Joseph, Frank, John, Ignatius, Chester and Peter Wawrzaszek, and nephews Gerald Wawrzaszek and Thomas Umland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the St. Florian Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Florian Catholic Church or Aspirus Hospice.
Schmidt-Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
His Lord said to him, "Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord". Matthew 25:21
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019