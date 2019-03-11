Matthew L. Heil



Weston - Matthew L. Heil, 91, of Weston, went to be with Jesus on March 7, 2019 with his family by his side.



He was born March 11, 1927 to the late Joseph and Mary (Salzman) Heil. Matthew joined the Navy at 17, serving on destroyers (Tin-Can Sailor). He met the love of his life, Dolores Easker, at a Halloween dance and a year later, they married on September 2,1950. He worked 39 years in machine maintenance at James River, retiring in 1989. Matthew was a resident of both Rothschild and Schofield and made Weston his home for over 50 years. He was a member of the VFW, Knights of Columbus and St. Therese Parish. He was a proud participant in the second honor flight. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially to Switzerland, Alaska and Hawaii. Matthew loved refinishing furniture and will be forever remembered as a tinker-er.



Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; two children Faye (Jim) Fowler and Tim (Ellen) Heil; five grandchildren Josh (Anita) Heil, Ashley (Crystal) Heil, Aaron (Jolbi) Heil, Carly (Greg) Manz and Luke Fowler; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister Florence Roberts. He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11am at St. Therese Parish, 113 W. Kort Street, Rothschild with a visitation from 9am until the time of service. A rosary will take place at 10:30am. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will follow.



Matthew's family would like to thank Noel Pupp, NP for her outstanding care, compassion and dedication to their loved one.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019