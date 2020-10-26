1/1
Maurice A. Normand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice A. Normand

Marathon - Maurice A. Normand "Morrie", 81, died Friday October 23, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 3, 1939 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph T. and Lorena (Marquis) Normand. On February 8, 1958, he married Carol Schilling at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death November 21, 2014.

Prior to his retirement, Morrie was a truck driver for Schneider Transport having surpassed over one million miles driving accident free. Among his favorite things to do was woodworking, fishing and driving around town in his yellow Cushman.

Survivors include his children, Anthony "Tony" (Sara Hebbe) Normand, Wausau, Charles (Lori) Normand, Wausau, Paul (Rebecca) Normand, Mechanicsburg, PA, Maureen (Russell) Anklam, Marathon; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Ann Marie Kleinschmidt.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael, and siblings, Genevieve Rousseau, Therese Strub, Joseph, Gordon and Norbert Normand.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Friday October 30, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church, with social distancing and masks required. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved