Maurice A. Normand
Marathon - Maurice A. Normand "Morrie", 81, died Friday October 23, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born August 3, 1939 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph T. and Lorena (Marquis) Normand. On February 8, 1958, he married Carol Schilling at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death November 21, 2014.
Prior to his retirement, Morrie was a truck driver for Schneider Transport having surpassed over one million miles driving accident free. Among his favorite things to do was woodworking, fishing and driving around town in his yellow Cushman.
Survivors include his children, Anthony "Tony" (Sara Hebbe) Normand, Wausau, Charles (Lori) Normand, Wausau, Paul (Rebecca) Normand, Mechanicsburg, PA, Maureen (Russell) Anklam, Marathon; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Ann Marie Kleinschmidt.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael, and siblings, Genevieve Rousseau, Therese Strub, Joseph, Gordon and Norbert Normand.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Friday October 30, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church, with social distancing and masks required. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com