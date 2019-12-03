|
Mavis E. Krueger, 91, died Tuesday November 26, 2019 at her home.
She was born February 18, 1928 in the town of Stettin, daughter of the late Hugo and Ida (Steidinger) Wendorff. Mavis was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin, where on June 3, 1949, she married Victor Krueger. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1993.
Mavis was born and raised on the family farm in the town of Stettin. After her marriage to Victor they ran a dairy farm for many years and later raised ginseng. For many years she was a member of the Altar Guild and was also a charter member of the Women's Bible Study group at her church. She loved traveling, cooking, baking, canning and tending to her flower beds. Chili and chicken dumpling soup were a couple of her favorite dishes to make and her family truly enjoyed them both. She was also a charter member of the Pommerscherveron Club of Wisconsin.
Survivors include her children, Margo (John) Bergs, Marathon Vicki (Michael) Cherek, Suamico and Marlo (Lynn) Krueger, Marathon; granddaughters, Marissa (Andrew) Wenig, Olivia Cherek, Vanessa Krueger, Ava Krueger and two sisters-in-law, LaVila Luedtke, Edgar and Marilyn Krueger, Grendale.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin. Burial will be in Stettin Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
