Maxine A. Leverton
Weston - Maxine A. Leverton, 84, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living, Weston.
She was born November 4, 1935 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Orville "Buck" Leverton and Harriet (Hipschman) Leverton.
Maxine was a 1955 graduate of Wausau High School. She worked for many years at Employers Mutual Insurance. She then worked in other customer service positions until her retirement. She was a life-long member of Wesley United Methodist Church where, in her younger years, she was a member of the church choir.
Maxine enjoyed attending summer concerts at the park and getting a "bite to eat" with her family. She spent many summers up north on Lake Tomahawk, and always had her camera ready to capture memories. Though she didn't have children of her own, she enjoyed shopping with, and spoiling her nieces with the latest styles.
Survivors include her three nieces, Kelly (Bill) Schremp, Kristie (Rich) Reichenberger, and Kim (Jason) Van Galder; her great-nieces and nephews, Nicholas (Heather) Thomas, Cory (Tramain) Jarocki, Alix Reichenberger, Cole Reichenberger, Lindsey Van Galder, Kyle Van Galder and Anna Van Galder.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diane Merce.
A private family service will be held.
The family wishes to thank Tender Reflections Assisted Living and Interim Health Care for taking care of our special Aunt. She is loved and will be missed.
Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020