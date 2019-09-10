|
|
Maynard Louis Breunig
Wausau - On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Maynard Louis Breunig, loving husband and father, passed away from congestive heart failure at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital at age 72.
Maynard was born on February 8, 1947 in Wausau, Wi to Raymond and Anna (Dault) Breunig. He worked for GTE/Verizon as a Data Technician Specialist in Wausau, WI. On October 15, 1983, he married Bonnie (Van Rixel) LaBarge. Together they raised 6 children; his son, Cory; and step-children, Matthew, Tammy, Troy, Yancy and Shane.
Maynard had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Trappers' Association where he served as the director for several years.
Maynard was preceded in death by his father and mother, Raymond and Anna (Dault) Breunig; his brother, Robert Breunig; and sister, Barbara (Breunig) Renken; his father and mother-in-law, Matthew and Dorothy Van Rixel; brother-in-law, Michael Van Rixel; and sister-in-law, Diana Hanke. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sisters, Delores and Irene; and brother, David (Maria); his son, Cory (Erin); steps-sons, Matthew, Troy (Barbara), Yancy, and Shane (Nicole); step-daughter, Tammy (Jeff); 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Village of Hewitt Hall, 7688 McLean, Drive, Hewitt, WI (on County Q). The celebration will be from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Flowers or donations may be sent to 247125 County Road. J, Wausau, WI 54403.
The family thanks all the doctors and nurses that have cared for Maynard, especially those in the Cardiac ICU and Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A special thanks to Jeff Kaliebe for his support and care for Maynard, Bonnie and the family through all the tough times.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019