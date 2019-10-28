|
Maynard "Mac" McCallin
Wausau - You may think you have never heard of Mac McCallin, but perhaps, maybe you have.
If you have ever eaten a "Monkeytail: at the fair, then you knew Mac, for he coined the name, "Monkeytail," and introduced them to our area 55 years ago.
If you ever bought a Christmas tree, or devoured a delicious chocolate malt from the West Side Tasty Treat, then you knew Mac, because he and his wife, Bonnie, owned the Tasty Treat from 1966 to 1998, and it continued in the family until 2011.
Mac and Bonnie founded MAC Productions, and created the craft/gift event, ART WORLD, held annually the weekend after Labor Day in Wausau's Marathon Park. You may have enjoyed yourself at other events he and Bonnie created in Eagle River: Watermelon Days, Strawberry Fest, and Apple Harvest Days.
Mac was an entrepreneur, before being an entrepreneur was cool, having done everything from being the front man for the Ice Royales in the 60's, to selling sunglasses on TV in the 70's, informercial style, before informercials were invented. He was a man of his own making with a flair for creating something out of nothing. "I just want to make things nice for everybody," he would always say - and he always did. That was Mac.
Mac was born June 1, 1938 in Wausau, WI and died on October 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. He enlisted in the United States Marines in 1957 and served until 1960. Later that year he married the love of his life, Bonnie Weyneth, and together they lived an adventurous life. Later in life they spent winter months in Naples Florida where they made many wonderful, cherished friends. Mac has 3 daughters: Wanda (Otis) Oleson, Kristi (Jon) Polzin, and Stacey (Jason) Thon. He also has 8 grandchildren: Seth & Jesse Oleson, Spencer & Bailey Loomis, Kirstie & Kendra Polzin, and Lauren & Ian Thon. Mac is preceded in death by his son-in-law Kristofer "Otis" Oleson.
We will forever miss this man who taught us to be strong, independent, and fearless, and face the rest of our days with his gift of courage and strength.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov 1, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home, 1302 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403, visitation with the family from 4:00pm-6:00pm, with a short service beginning at 6:00pm.
