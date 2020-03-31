Resources
Melissa DeCaro Smith


1977 - 2020
Melissa DeCaro Smith Obituary
Melissa DeCaro Smith

Wausau - Melissa DeCaro Smith, 42, of Wausau passed away peacefully with her family by her side the night of March 24, 2020.

Melissa was born on August 9, 1977 in Chicago, Illinois to Guido and Deborah DeCaro. She grew up and attended East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Illinois and graduated in 1996. Melissa touched the lives of everyone that she met. She exhibited a strength that gave others confidence and hope; as well as the appreciation of life.

Melissa loved her two children more than anything. She also enjoyed helping lost dogs reconnect with their owners, and spending time with her family. Earlier on in life, she enjoyed dancing, swimming, and biking.

She is survived by her two children, Dylan and Katelynne Rivera, her two parents, Deborah and Guido DeCaro, her grandmother, Joann Schlachter, her uncle, Jimmy Jodison, her brother, Guido DeCaro and her niece, Angel DeCaro.

A memorial and service will be held for Melissa. The date and location will be posted in the near future. We encourage anyone that has been touched by Melissa's kindness and strength to attend.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
