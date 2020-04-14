Services
Melissa Lewandowski


1973 - 2020
Melissa Lewandowski Obituary
Melissa Lewandowski

Wausau - Melissa Lewandowski, 47, of Wausau passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.

She was born March 20, 1973 in Lombard, Ill to William Lewandowski and the late Mary (Machan) Lewandowski. For several years, Melissa had worked in the claims dept. at Liberty Mutual Insurance. Her friendly personality and ability to talk to just about anyone lead Melissa to work in several local restaurants which included Sconnies, Perkins, Loppnow's and Hoffman House.

Melissa was a true sports fan, watching the Packers, Brewers and Nascar. Some of her favorite past times included reading, bowling and listening to Country music especially the concerts during Fair Week.

Survivors include her father, Bill of Wausau, brother, Mark of St. Cloud, MN, sister, Kristen (John) Deal of Mebane, N.C. and three nieces, Elyse Lewandowski and Reagan and Claire Deal. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary and her beloved beagles, Sparky and Lola.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be shared at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -