Melvin David Mader



Melvin David Mader - jokester, sharp dresser, ladies man and accomplished business man took his journey to heaven Tuesday November 24th, 2020 at the age of 82.



He was a hardworking, proud man with great determination to succeed, and he did….in everything he touched. After graduating from Athens High School, he enrolled in the National Guard. After service he attended NorthCentral Technical College for carpentry and worked in many roles in the commercial construction industry in Central Wisconsin and was a member of Carpenters Union 310. In the 1980's he would adventure into the Ginseng growing business, where he worked until his retirement.



He married his main squeeze and love of his life Phyllis (Nowicki) Mader 62 years ago. Together everything was possible. They enjoyed dancing, poker playing/ casino trips, family baseball and volleyball games, traveling, weekends "up north" and their faith. That union of families was a match made in heaven. Mel and his 6 siblings joined the Nowicki 9. Some of his fondest memories are enjoying life with his brothers and sisters whom he considered some of his best friends. He is survived by sister Vernell Calmes and brother and sister in laws - Joyce Mader, Coletta Mader, MaryAnn Nowicki, Helen and Steve Bogachyk, Chris and John Delago, Bernice Manhardt, Joe and Jane Nowicki, Ed and Mary Nowicki, Rick Nowicki and Terry Schwartz. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Esther Mader, In Laws -Joe and Stella Nowicki and brothers Teddy, Jim, Eugene, Vernon, and Jerry Mader



They designed and constructed their family home in 1970 in Marathon City. This is where they doated on and lovingly raised children - Tony Mader (Sarah Nowacki) and Stephanie Mader (Dan Holvick).



He taught them to shoot a gun, to select a quality hammer, to love nature, to haggle with the car salesman, change their oil and most importantly, how hard work, honesty and compassion can make you succeed in love and life.



Mel had a passion for fine cigars, fishing, cars, hunting, coin and gun collecting, playing cards, could create or fix anything with his hands and was a math whiz. He was an avid lover of music (particularly Polkas and Willie Nelson) and was a smooth dancer. Dancing is something he enjoyed when his 5 grandchildren were younger, and Sunday morning waltz's, polkas or a random foxtrot were pretty standard at the Mader residence. He will be deeply missed by Bobby Frahm, Emily Mader-Kiley (Kevin Kiley), Hawk Mader Holvick, Zak Mader and Hannah Mader.



He was known and loved by so many for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was generous almost to a fault and helped anyone, anytime, from needing to be pulled out from the ditch with one of his many "toys" or a few dollars. Mel was just Special, to know him was to love him.



Memorial Services will be held December 7th at St.Mary's in Marathon City. Reception 930am-1030am. Mass 1030am.



"Sometimes I start to worry I might forget your face, and memories I've kept inside, might somehow get erased. And then I just remind myself this love can never die, our hearts were knit together, forever—you and I."









