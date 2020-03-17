|
|
Melvin E. Luther Jr.
Wausau - Melvin E. Luther Jr., 82, Wausau, died Monday March 16, 2020 at the Hospice House.
He was born October 11, 1937 in Evanston, Illinois, son of the late Melvin Sr. and Julia (Hurd) Luther. On October 11, 1969 he married Mary Ann H. Faillaci at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic in West Allis. She survives.
Melvin was a member of the Army National Guard 1-105 Tank Company Armor Unit, Antigo and was activated to Fort Lewis, Washington for the Berlin Crisis and Viet Nam. After graduation from Elcho High School in 1955, Melvin attended UW River Falls for two years and later graduated from MATC from the Machinist program.
Melvin helped his father on their potato farm in Elco and was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and their Holy Name Society in Elcho. Later, Melvin was employed with Hammerblow in Wausau, then Murray Machinery as a machinist. He also worked at Jarp and after retirement, had done repair delivery for the Sears Corporation.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann, a daughter, Melanie Luther, Minneapolis, two grandchildren, Isabella and Benjamin Javidan and one step grandson, Charles Sparrow.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday May 15, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday May 15 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 17 to May 10, 2020