Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Rothschild, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Rothschild, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Radtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin L. Radtke


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin L. Radtke Obituary
Melvin L. Radtke

Kronenwetter - Melvin "Mel" Radtke, 85, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for many years.

He was born December 1, 1933 in Schofield, son of the late Leo and Esther (Pyan) Radtke. On August 9, 1958, he married Carol Busko at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Mel attended Wausau High School and served in the United States Army in Alaska. After returning to Wausau, he attended NCTI and studied Mechanical Drawing. Mel was employed at James River Corp. for 32 years.

He loved gardening and had a huge one almost all his adult life. Mel enjoyed camping with his family and visited 49 of the 50 states. Following retirement, he and Carol traveled to Europe, Mexico and several Canadian Provinces. His favorite trip was to Alaska, where they spent seven weeks exploring and camping, seeing most of the state. He was especially thrilled to go on the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight" on October 21, 2013 with his brother, Virgil.

Mel was a perfectionist and a hard worker. He could fix anything. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Carol; his children, Kelly (Scott) Campbell, Randy (Brenda) Radtke and Lorrie (Marlin) Kaiser; grandchildren, Neil (Elana) Kopp, Rachel (Seth Carlson) Radtke, Alex (Shelby Champagne) Radtke, and Andrew and Amanda Kaiser; great-granddaughter, Schwinn Carlson; given great-granddaughter, Sylvie Carlson and great-grandson, Ezra Kopp; siblings, Lucy Schulz, Arlene (Harvey) Schulz, Virginia Sikorski, Virgil (Deanna) Radtke, Ronald (Mary) Radtke, Shirley (Harold) Peterson, Sandrea "Dolly" (Keith Hustedt) Radtke, Connie (Rich Grandall) Radtke, David (Sue) Radtke and Steven W. (Venus Morgan) Radtke; brother-in-law, Gary (Mae) Busko; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Clarence, Norman, Timothy, Delores, Gloria and Cindy.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, with full military honors to be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10 Wausau. Deacon Michael Lambrecht will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Special thanks to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the special attention given to Mel and his family.

Memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Download Now