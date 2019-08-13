|
|
Melvin L. Radtke
Kronenwetter - Melvin "Mel" Radtke, 85, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after courageously battling cancer for many years.
He was born December 1, 1933 in Schofield, son of the late Leo and Esther (Pyan) Radtke. On August 9, 1958, he married Carol Busko at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Mel attended Wausau High School and served in the United States Army in Alaska. After returning to Wausau, he attended NCTI and studied Mechanical Drawing. Mel was employed at James River Corp. for 32 years.
He loved gardening and had a huge one almost all his adult life. Mel enjoyed camping with his family and visited 49 of the 50 states. Following retirement, he and Carol traveled to Europe, Mexico and several Canadian Provinces. His favorite trip was to Alaska, where they spent seven weeks exploring and camping, seeing most of the state. He was especially thrilled to go on the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight" on October 21, 2013 with his brother, Virgil.
Mel was a perfectionist and a hard worker. He could fix anything. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include, his loving wife, Carol; his children, Kelly (Scott) Campbell, Randy (Brenda) Radtke and Lorrie (Marlin) Kaiser; grandchildren, Neil (Elana) Kopp, Rachel (Seth Carlson) Radtke, Alex (Shelby Champagne) Radtke, and Andrew and Amanda Kaiser; great-granddaughter, Schwinn Carlson; given great-granddaughter, Sylvie Carlson and great-grandson, Ezra Kopp; siblings, Lucy Schulz, Arlene (Harvey) Schulz, Virginia Sikorski, Virgil (Deanna) Radtke, Ronald (Mary) Radtke, Shirley (Harold) Peterson, Sandrea "Dolly" (Keith Hustedt) Radtke, Connie (Rich Grandall) Radtke, David (Sue) Radtke and Steven W. (Venus Morgan) Radtke; brother-in-law, Gary (Mae) Busko; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Clarence, Norman, Timothy, Delores, Gloria and Cindy.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, with full military honors to be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10 Wausau. Deacon Michael Lambrecht will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Special thanks to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the special attention given to Mel and his family.
Memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019