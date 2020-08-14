Merlin H. Stahel
Merlin Herbert Stahel, age 87, Marathon, passed away August 13, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau, Wisconsin.
He was born March 28, 1933 to the late Reinhart and Viola (Langhoff) Stahel in the town of Stettin. He attended school in Marathon and then was employed as a farm hand at the late Arnold Goetsch farm in the town of Stettin. He was drafted into the armed service in 1953. He served there for two years including sixteen months in North Korea. In 1955 he was discharged. On June 25th 1955 he married Jean Ione Tesch. He was employed locally until 1956 when he moved his family to Milwaukee where he worked in maintenance at a tannery for ten years. In 1966 upon the death of his father he purchased the homestead farm from his mother. He, his wife and children farmed dairy and ginseng until 1998. He then retired from farming, raised beefers and worked in maintenance at the Eastbay Distribution Center part time until his wife Jean passed away March 30, 2008. He then spent his time doing what he enjoyed all his life, tending to some hobby cattle, fishing, hunting, playing cards and attending Polka dances. He was also a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church town of Stettin where he served on the church board and was also a member of the choir and brotherhood for many years. He was also an active member of the Alois Driekosen post #469 American Legion.
Survivors include one son Gerald (Carrie Salyers) Stahel , Schofield, three daughters, Roxanne (Chuck) Kaiser, Robin (Steven) Bloom and Renee (Paul) Mucha, all of Marathon; nine grandchildren, Jason (Angela) Stahel, Jamie(Chris Ziegel) Weiler, Jeremy (Pam) Stahel, Kurt (Pam) Behnke, Derek (Heather)Behnke, Andrew(Kelly) Bloom, Amy (Julio) Cruz, Luke(Alanie) Mucha, and Skye Mucha; two step-grandchildren Cody (Montana) Salyers and Samantha Salyers; fourteen great-grandchildren, Shynia, Cheyanne and Dakota Stahel, Cody (Ryleigh Dahlke) and Caylee Weiler, Carlie, Kyson, Keiarra and Kale Stahel, Marcos and Andres Cruz, Avery Bloom, Ali Behnke, Levi Mucha; five step- great grandchildren, Gwendolyn,Thea and Cora Salyers, Haley and Rayme Burns. One brother, Melvin Stahel, Marathon; two sisters, Lois Hermans, Marathon, Verna Baneck, Schofield; one brother in law Ray Teske, Wausau; many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his social companion of many years Carol Uekert.
Besides his beloved wife Jean, he was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhart and Viola, his grandson Beau Mucha, sisters, Lydia Werner, Selma Evers, Leona Teske, Esther Mohr; brother, Norman Stahel; brothers in-law, Alvin Werner, William Evers, Joseph Mohr, Gary Hermans, Walter Baneck and sister-in-laws Clair Stahel and Jeanette Stahel.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be Monday August 17, 2020 at 10:30,Trinity Evangelical Church, town of Stettin. Burial will follow in Stettin Christian Cemetery, where full military honors will be conducted by the Alois Dreikosen Post #469. Public visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00p.m. until 6:00p.m at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Current social distancing and masking guidelines will be practiced. There will be a luncheon for family & friends at the Stahel family farm following burial. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
.
The family would like to thank everyone at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care and compassion they gave Merlin.