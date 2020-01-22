|
Merlyn P. Kamke
Schofield - Merlyn P. Kamke, 91, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Schofield on November 8, 1928, son of the late Faale and Helen (Gies) Kamke. Merlie served his country with the U.S. Army in Germany from 1951 until his Honorable Discharge in 1953. On June 4, 1960, Merlie and Arletta Kasten were united in marriage by Pastor G.C. Marquardt at St. Peter Lutheran Church, she preceded him in death on August 28, 2014, after 54 loving years of marriage.
Merlie worked 47 years at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill and earned the title of being the longest tenured employee. He served as an Alderman for the City of Schofield for 32 years, following that he served on the Water and Sewer Utility Board as Chairman. Merlie was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he served as everything from church cleaning crew to financial secretary and at one time as Vice President.
In his younger years, Merlie enjoyed playing basketball in the City League for Egdahl Lumber Company and Red's Bar, he also played baseball for Schofield in the Sunday County League. He played slow and fastpitch softball until he broke his ankle climbing the fence for a flyball at Kelly Athletic Club in 1976, he was proud to share this story with his family and friends whenever he had the chance. Merlie was a caddy at the Wausau Country Club and in his later years he enjoyed the challenge of retrieving golf balls from water hazards. During his retirement, he was a regular attendee at the McDonalds in Schofield, they even gave him a McDonald's jacket and a birthday setting one year.
He is survived by his son, Kirk (Connie Diers) Kamke, Weston; grandson, Shawn (Molly Nicholson) Kamke; sister, Katie Huber, Weston; sister-in-law, Jan Kamke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dave (Gene) Kasten, Jim (Judi) Kasten, Bonnie (Lyle) Nass, and Diane Kasten; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Merlie was preceded in death by his wife, Arletta; brothers, Donald, Lance, Harley (Gertrude), and James (Sarah); brothers-in-law, Rodney Huber and Ken Kasten.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1351 S. Grand Avenue, Schofield. Rev. Walter Davidson and Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26th, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020