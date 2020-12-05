1/1
Michael A. McGivern
Michael A. McGivern

Wausau - Michael A. McGivern, 82, Wausau, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston.

He was born November 10, 1938, in Stratford, son of the late Andrew and Julia (Drewek) McGivern. On December 3, 1955 he married the love of his life, Diana "Jane" Mitchell at St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death October 11, 2020.

Michael was the Co-founder and President of McGivern Masonry Inc. from 1986 until his retirement in 2000. He was very proud of all the projects he was involved in throughout the years with his son Ron. He was a lifetime member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers, Local #6, Wisconsin. He was a longtime member of Holy Name Parish. Michael enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, trout fishing, and was always there to help his children when needed. Mike and Jane also enjoyed traveling and went on several bus tours with friends. They visited places including Branson, New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, California, Hawaii and Nicaragua.

Michael is survived by four children, Vernon (Sheila) McGivern, Wausau, Ronald (Candice) McGivern, Hatley, Ed (Cindy) McGivern, Marathon, Kathy (Clemente Luquez) McGivern, Wausau; grandchildren, Bianca (Torey) Boettcher, Jered (Julie) McGivern, Megan (Ryan) Ullenbrauck, Jenna McGivern, Mallory McGivern, Joshua McGivern, Michael Luquez, Kamila Luquez; great grandchildren, Keegan and Maxwell McGivern, Tanner and Mason Ullenbrauck. Michael is also survived by one sister, Mary Kirstein and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, and wife, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry (Julie) McGivern, Bill (Joan) McGivern, Pat (Joan) McGivern, and Jane (Don) Stroetz.

With the current state of Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, when an appropriate public gathering may be held to honor both Michael and Diana.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

1 entry
December 5, 2020
To all of the McGivern family: my deepest sympathies during this very difficult time! You were truly blessed with such a loving and beautiful family! May the memories you have, carry you through these trying times. My prayers for peace and comfort are with you. God bless you all.
Julie Diedrick Cyran
Friend
