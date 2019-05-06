|
|
Michael C. Goetsch
Merrill - Michael C. Goetsch, 77, of Merrill, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2109 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Michael was born September 28, 1941, in Merrill, son of the late Rudy and Helen (Voight) Goetsch. On December 15, 1962, he married Marjorie 'Margie' Ollhoff at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. They were married 57 years.
Mike and his dad were mink ranchers and had about 1500 mink. They had mink until the anti-fur movement. Mike then worked for Fromm Brothers. He worked at Weyerhauser Paper Mill (now known as Domtar) for 32 years. He and Margie spent their retirement traveling - Germany, Alaska and around the states.
Mike and his family made maple syrup since he was 5 - so over 70 years. He was able to make syrup this year with his son, Steven, and lots of help from friends. Mike also made sausage and smoked it in his large smokehouse. Every spring, Mike went fishing on Lake Pakashkan in Canada for over 50 years. 118 people went fishing with him over the years. In 2016, Mike and Margie built a new hunting cabin in New Wood.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Goetsch; sons, Steven and Peter; daughter, Shari (Jim) Snyder; his beloved grandchildren, Sara, Amy and Alex Goetsch; his sisters, Barbara Steffenhagen and Joan (Jim) Mielke; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elaine and Larry Schuman. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Helen Goetsch; brother-in-law, Chuck Steffenhagen; and special uncle and aunt, Marvin and Wilma Goetsch.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Kenneth Albers will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 6, 2019