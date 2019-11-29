|
|
Michael "Mike" D. Hartwig
Wausau - Michael "Mike" D. Hartwig, 77, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born May 27, 1942 in Bremerton, Washington, son of the late George and Velma (Borden) Hartwig.
When Mike was a toddler the family moved to Medford where he attended school. After graduating he moved to Kansas and then to Galveston, Texas where he spent most of his life. Although he spent his youth in Wisconsin his spirit, temperament and body sure loved the warmth & pace of Texas & living on the Gulf of Mexico. Mike was extremely artistic and worked as a floral designer. He created all the floral arrangements for his niece's weddings.
Survivors include his sisters, Peggy (Jim) Pagenkopf and Sarah (Jack) Hill; four nieces, Jennifer, Carrie, Catie and Carla; one nephew, Patrick; and "the boys", Derek and Jacob.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Patrick, Robert and Dennis Hartwig.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate.
The family of Mike would like to thank the staff at Aspirus for having such care and compassion with Mike and his family during this difficult time.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019