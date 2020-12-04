1/
Michael D. "Mike" Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. 'Mike' Walsh

Merrill - Michael D. 'Mike' Walsh, 52, of Merrill, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and hospice services.

Mike was born March 28, 1968, in Allegan, Michigan, son of the late Elizabeth 'Betty' Walsh and Virgil Lacy. Mike married Mary Katke on July 18, 1998 at St. Stephens United Church of Christ. She survives.

Mike worked for Central Wisconsin Evergreens for over 20 years, and served on the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Association board of directors. After this, he worked for Domtar where he began his career working in the paper mill and later took a position in the biomass based cogeneration plant. Mike enjoyed hunting deer and birds, especially pheasants with his dog, Benny. He also enjoyed open water fishing and ice fishing. Mike enjoyed all of these outdoor activities with his son, Jake. He was a member of Lincoln County Sports Club and helped with establishing the annual banquet.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Walsh of Merrill; son, Jacob Walsh of Merrill; brothers, Scott Walsh of Plainwell, Michigan and Jeff (Michelle) Walsh of Allegan, Michigan; nephew, Joshua (Katie) Walsh and their children, Jordyn and Masyn; niece, Summer Walsh; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ewald and Marilyn Katke of Merrill. He is further survived by brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces: Steven (Chris) Katke of Clear Lake, Minnesota and their children, Ben Katke and Sam (Grace) Katke and their child, Zeppelin; Terry (Kevin) Krueger of Merrill and their children, Matthew Krueger (Katrina Depies) and Daniel (Emily) Krueger and their children, Henry and Josie Krueger; and Kaye Katke of Two Rivers, Wisconsin and her children, Julie Joerger and Sara Joerger.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth 'Betty' Walsh; father, Virgil Lacy; and aunts and uncles.

The funeral service for Mike will be held at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill. Rev. Lucas Williams will officiate. Burial will take place in St. James Cemetery, Town of Pine River, Lincoln County. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks will be required for anyone attending. The funeral service will also be live streamed on St. Stephens United Church of Christ's Facebook page. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

A celebration of life will be held at Northwoods Veterans Post located at 601 Johnson Street, Merrill, from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., following the burial at the cemetery. Per Mike's request, come as you are, nothing formal.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved