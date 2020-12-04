Michael D. 'Mike' Walsh
Merrill - Michael D. 'Mike' Walsh, 52, of Merrill, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and hospice services.
Mike was born March 28, 1968, in Allegan, Michigan, son of the late Elizabeth 'Betty' Walsh and Virgil Lacy. Mike married Mary Katke on July 18, 1998 at St. Stephens United Church of Christ. She survives.
Mike worked for Central Wisconsin Evergreens for over 20 years, and served on the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Association board of directors. After this, he worked for Domtar where he began his career working in the paper mill and later took a position in the biomass based cogeneration plant. Mike enjoyed hunting deer and birds, especially pheasants with his dog, Benny. He also enjoyed open water fishing and ice fishing. Mike enjoyed all of these outdoor activities with his son, Jake. He was a member of Lincoln County Sports Club and helped with establishing the annual banquet.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Walsh of Merrill; son, Jacob Walsh of Merrill; brothers, Scott Walsh of Plainwell, Michigan and Jeff (Michelle) Walsh of Allegan, Michigan; nephew, Joshua (Katie) Walsh and their children, Jordyn and Masyn; niece, Summer Walsh; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ewald and Marilyn Katke of Merrill. He is further survived by brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces: Steven (Chris) Katke of Clear Lake, Minnesota and their children, Ben Katke and Sam (Grace) Katke and their child, Zeppelin; Terry (Kevin) Krueger of Merrill and their children, Matthew Krueger (Katrina Depies) and Daniel (Emily) Krueger and their children, Henry and Josie Krueger; and Kaye Katke of Two Rivers, Wisconsin and her children, Julie Joerger and Sara Joerger.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth 'Betty' Walsh; father, Virgil Lacy; and aunts and uncles.
The funeral service for Mike will be held at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill. Rev. Lucas Williams will officiate. Burial will take place in St. James Cemetery, Town of Pine River, Lincoln County. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks will be required for anyone attending. The funeral service will also be live streamed on St. Stephens United Church of Christ's Facebook page. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
A celebration of life will be held at Northwoods Veterans Post located at 601 Johnson Street, Merrill, from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., following the burial at the cemetery. Per Mike's request, come as you are, nothing formal.
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com