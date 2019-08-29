Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First American Lutheran Church
Oconto, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First American Lutheran Church
Oconto, WI
Michael Doll


1991 - 2019
Michael Doll Obituary
Michael Doll

Oconto - Michael Leroy Doll, 28, of Oconto, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Michael was born on February 14, 1991 in Madison, WI. On June 4, 2016 he married Sharon (Klapperich) at First American Lutheran Church in Oconto. The couple resided in the town of Little River. During his youth, Michael was an active member in Marathon County 4-H. He graduated from Mosinee High school in 2009 and Michigan Technological University in 2013. Engineering was a passion and he was employed at Enstrom Helicopter in Menominee, MI. Michael's main hobby was pulling antique John Deere tractors. Michael will be remembered for his strength, dedication, and reliability to do the right thing.

Michael is survived by his wife Sharon, parents Michael and Lola Doll, sister Kathryn, brother Jonathan (Anna), and grandparents LeRoy and Helen Doll and Viola Noffsinger. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Claiborne Noffsinger.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the First American Lutheran Church, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Saturday at the church with the Rev. Ray Claussen officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Wisconsin Antique Tractor Pullers Incorporated Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
