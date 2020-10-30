1/1
Michael E. (Mike) Westcott
Michael (Mike) E. Westcott

Michael (Mike) E. Westcott, 70, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on October 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Karla (Brandenburg) and daughters, Keele (Al Curnutt) and Devin. Mike is also survived by siblings Ron (Mary Ann), Tim (Clarice), Jackie Hustedt, and Patricia Suman. He enjoyed cherished relationships with his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great, niece and nephew. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved son Logan Michael, great niece Nora, and brother Richard (Darlene).

Mike was a loving and generous husband, father, and uncle. He will be dearly missed.

A complete obituary will be published closer to the date of a memorial service. The family hopes to hold a memorial service in the summer of 2021 when it is safe to gather.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
