|
|
Michael Fisher
Schofield - Mike Fisher, 69, was taken to his heavenly home on February 22, 2019. He is loved, and will be missed by all. Mike was born July 15, 1949 in Rothschild to Lucille (Hennig) Fisher, and the late Anthony Fisher. He was the oldest of nine children; siblings are Jerome Fisher (MN), Barney Fisher, Fran (Kay) Fisher, Julie Gazin (TX), Gerard (Monica) Fisher, Monica Howe, Greg (Kim) Fisher, Cynthia Fehlandt. He married Noreen (Sikorski) Fisher on June 7, 1969. Mike & Noreen raised five children together.
Mike was a parishioner of Saint Therese Church since childhood, was an altar boy, was involved in Scouting, played Little League baseball with his brothers, and attended Saint Therese School. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1968. His first job at age 13 was preparing grave sites for Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In his teens, he and his brothers were golf caddies for Wausau Country Club. After high school graduation, he was employed by Muskegon Piston Ring for many years.
Mike was a hard-working and dedicated family man to a large family of brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, in addition to his own children and grandchildren, and always tried to make himself available and supportive, participating in so many family events as weddings, births, baptisms, birthday parties, school plays, school sports events of football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, family gatherings, and so much more through the years. He was an active outdoorsman most of his life and enjoyed fishing and ice fishing, boating, deer and duck hunting, trapping, pistol shooting at the gun range and skeet shooting. He also enjoyed golfing, snow tubing, watching Milwaukee Brewers Baseball and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a shy, and modest man, who preferred others get the chance to be in the spotlight, and most loved time with family. He was a bargain hunter and barterer from way back, and had the patience to wait until a thing went on sale for the best price. He looked forward to attending the Marathon County Fair, Rib Fest and Balloon Glow every year. The holidays were always a special time with many hugs, and laughter, and stories shared.
Survivors include his five children Ann (Ron) Wilson, Lori Fisher, Matt Fisher, Therese (Colin) Marheine, Heather Fisher; six grandchildren Hunter Smith Air Force Airman First Class, Drake Hommerding, Harmony Hommerding, Helaina Benites, Cole Marheine, Montana Marheine; and 22 nephews and nieces Christopher (Sue) Fisher, Craig Fisher, James Fisher, Justin (Jamie) Fisher, Melissa (Nate) Henrick, Maria Gazin, Michael Gazin, Alex Fisher, Lee Fisher, Rachael (Paul) Splinter, Gina (Josh) Wolf, Arlen Fisher, Anthony Fisher, Jessica Jirgl, Carissa Howe, Micaela Howe, Eric (Alexandra) Fisher, Dustin Fisher, Maranda Fisher, Angela Fisher, Renee Taylor, Alexandria Fehlandt, Anthony Fehlandt. Mike was godfather to nephews Michael Gazin (CA), and Dustin Fisher (GA), and kept a watchful eye over Anthony Fehlandt after the death of his father.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild. Visitation for the family will be held at 9:00 am, public at 9:30 am, until the time of service at the church.
Special thanks to the hospital staff at Aspirus Critical Care and Palliative Care, and the assistance of Buettgen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mike's name to Aspirus Palliative Care and the .
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019