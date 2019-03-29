Michael G. Lilteich



Wausau - Michael G. Lilteich "Red Leg", age 65, passed away with his sister Diane by his side on March 25, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, fighting a long battle with dementia .



Michael was born March 31, 1953 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He was the son to the late George and Beverly (Berry) Lilteich.



He attended Stevens Point schools until moving to Wausau in the late 1960's. Mike received his GED and went into the Air Force in 1971. He received an honorable discharge when his father passed away in 1972. Mike then returned back to high school and received a diploma From Wausau East High School. He married his high school sweetheart Vicky, they later divorced.



Mike went back into the military in 1974, and it became his life for 22 years between the US Air Force, US Army and the National Guard. Mike retired from the military as an Artillery Sargent E7. During and after the National Guard he drove semi over the road for several local companies, most recent was Marathon Cheese Corporation out of Marathon. At this time Mike lived in Medford, WI until he became ill in 2015 and moved to Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon.



Mike married Dawne Werner on Valentine's Day 1989 and had one child, Dylan. Mike and Dawne later divorced.



Mike enjoyed riding Harley's, fishing, canoeing, Packer games, photography, reading and anything outside, and most importantly his son Dylan. Dylan was Mikes everything.



If you knew Mike you had a friend for life. Mike would do anything to help anyone who needed it. Always happy and full of life. Did his best to be stress free, as he would say "like water off a ducks back, let it roll ". Mike loved to read, he always had a book available. He was truly an amazing man.



Survived by his son, Dylan (Tabitha) Lilteich, New Alburn, WI; three sisters, Diane (Russ) Kell, Marathon, WI, Lori (Lee) Nielsen, Land O Lakes, WI and Debra (Guy) Krzanowski, Wausau,WI; three nephews, Timothy, Andrew, and Cole; two nieces, Tammy and Claire; two great nieces, Kassandra and Chenoa; one great nephew, Briar; and a great-great niece, Salem; also aunts and uncles, Debra Blaire, Susan Stryowski, David Berry, Richard (Carol) Berry and Glen (Erika) Berry and many cousins.



He was preceded in death of his parents, George and Beverly Lilteich; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and Dawne Lilteich.



A very big thank you for all the compassion, love, and caring goes out to Heather Ward and staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon and all the nurses, CNA'S and staff at Garden Side Crossing at NCHC facility. And so many thanks to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, who were our everything!



Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Michael will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary