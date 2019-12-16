|
|
Michael J. Josiger
Merrill - Michael J. Josiger, age 72, of the Town of Pine River, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Mike was born August 29, 1947 in Wausau, son of the late William and Irene Josiger, Sr. He married Crystal Rajek on April 11, 1994. She survives. Mike was currently the owner/operator of 'Henrich's Club' in the Town of Pine River. Mike's hobbies included hunting, fishing, baiting bear every fall, four wheeling, and building bird houses. He enjoyed playing baseball years ago and was a Milwaukee Brewer fan. Mike also enjoyed watching his sons participate in wrestling when they were in high school. When he was younger, Mike was a ski jumper. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids.
Mike is survived by his wife, Crystal Josiger, Merrill; his two sons, Todd (Pam) Josiger and Craig (Nicole) Josiger, both of Merrill; seven grandchildren, Tara Josiger (with, Brady Kluck) of Stevens Point, Jessica Jardine of Wausau, Kaisi Jardine of Merrill, Jacob (Amanda) Josiger of Merrill, Dakota Ress (with fiancé, Alli Prebeg) of Merrill, and Connor and Andrew Josiger of Merrill; four great grandchildren, Cameron, Ryan, Landon, and Addison, and one on the way; five sisters, Joan Krause of Wausau, Sally Ellenbecker of San Diego, California, Susan (John) Morris of Mosinee, Judy (Ray) Dehnel of Wausau, and Carroll (Dan) Sekerka of Rosholt; and three brothers, Roger (Ruth) Josiger of Wausau, Ken (Connie) Josiger of Rothschild, and Gerald 'Butch' (Marge) Josiger, Brokaw. Besides his parents, Mike is preceded in death by one brother, William 'Billy' Josiger, Jr.
Visitation for Mike will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Springbrook Cemetery in the Town of Pine River. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019