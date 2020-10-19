Michael "Charlie" James Reiche



Wausau - Michael "Charlie" James Reiche of Wausau, WI peacefully passed away on Thursday October 8th, 2020 at the age of 63.



Charlie was born to parents James and Dorothy Reiche on October 29th, 1956 in Wausau, WI. He was the second child and eldest son to Dorothy and James. His mother passed at a young age months after his younger brother, Fritz, was born. James remarried to Marion Waldinger, providing him with the half brother and step brother and sisters that he grew to cherish for the remainder of his life. He attended Horace Mann Middle School and Wausau East High School, and graduated from Lincoln Hills.



He married Beverly VanderVoort and had 3 children, James, Michelle, and Matthew Reiche, and two step children, Christina (Wendt) and Heather (Majetic) whom he loved as his own. He worked for many years as a Custodian.



Charlie was a great man who embraced the love of his family and close friends. He was a very loving and dedicated father and grandfather. He was passionate about his USA Today crossword puzzles and would complete them daily, using his memory and old dictionary he kept in the end table. He played his handheld yahtzee game like no one's business, swore like a sailor and had a great sense of humor.



He loved his holiday tradition of spending every Christmas eve with his children. Family was very important to Charlie and he enjoyed staying in contact with his siblings and was the life of the party at family gatherings. His life's work was to show them how much he loved them.



Charlie was a hardworking man. He rarely took a day off and worked 7 days a week for the last 15 years. He was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it and never asked for anything in return.



He loved his cat Tiger "Fatso" dearly. He lived with her for over 15 years before he passed and always told his children to "make sure Fatso is ok after he's gone".



Charlie is survived by his daughter, Michelle Reiche(Sidney, Jasmine and Michael); his sons, James and Matt Reiche; his sisters, Cindy (Tim) Palmer, Debra (Daryll) Raddatz-Wehrman, and Sheree (Kenneth) Schnoor; his brothers, Fritz (LaTrice) Reiche, Randy (Tonya) Reiche, Scott Waldinger, three grandchildren, Sidney Charbarneau, Jasmine Charbarneau, and Michael Duellman. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy; his step mother Marian; and his sister, Jamie.



Charlie requested not to have a funeral for him, but chose to have a celebration of life held for him instead. (Date and location TBD.) He chose to be cremated (service provided by Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes of Wausau), but he will have a headstone in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau next to his parents and step mother, where his friends and loved ones will be able to visit and pay their respects.



Donations can be made to the gofund me "RIP Charlie" gf.me/u/y49a8n. Flowers may be sent to 242497 County Rd W Wausau, WI 54403 and will be displayed at the life celebration.









