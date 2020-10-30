Michael "Korn" Kohnhorst
Wausau - Michael "Korn" Kohnhorst, 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with brain cancer.
He was born June 6, 1950 in Wausau, son of Ralph and the late Lois (Steiner) Kohnhorst. Mike married the love of his life and best friend, Pam Lodholz on December 11, 1976 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau.
Mike loved and was deeply loved by his nieces and nephews, who were the children Mike and Pam never had. His great nieces and nephews lit up his days and they considered him a "big kid." He was an awesome uncle and great friend to all of them!
Mike was a water and snow skier, artist, hunter, and handyman who was always willing to help others. Mike and Pam's home away from home on Lake Minocqua is where they spent much time on the water in his Glastron or on the pontoon. He taught several generations of friends and family to water ski. Mike's passion was water skiing which he was still doing in August, at age 70. Mike was known for his zest for life and for making others feel special.
Mike was a graduate of Wausau High School (1968) as well as North Central Technical Institute. Mike spent his career of 37 years at Wausau Paper Mill, Brokaw.
Survivors include his wife Pam Kohnhorst, father Ralph (Clarice) Kohnhorst, step-siblings Kay (Shawn) Wiskofske, Kurt (Kate) Baumann, Sue Roselius, in-laws Randy Holtz, Lorrene Kohnhorst, Paulette (Tom) McNamara, Peggy (Ben) Roble, Perry (Kris) Lodholz, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Besides his mother he was preceded in death by brother John and sister, Ann Holtz and in-laws, Earl (Jean) Lodholz.
A Private Memorial Service will take place at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. A public visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks are required by everyone who attends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
