Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
1952 - 2019
Michael Sonnentag Obituary
Wausau - Michael Allen Sonnentag, age 67, of Wausau, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital.

Mike was born in Wausau on January 28, 1952 to the late Albon and Rita (Ellfors) Sonnentag. He married Frances Kurth on April 3, 1998. Up until this retirement he was worked at BDM Bridge, working his way up to supervisor. He enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found golfing and fishing. When he wasn't doing one of those things, he could be found watching the Green Bay Packers or spending time with his family.

Mike is survived by his wife Frances Sonnentag; daughters Stacey Brophy, Tammy Sonnentag, and Shawna (Chris) Kletzine; siblings Albon (Gerri) Sonnentag, Karen Dix, Denny (Marilyn) Sonnentag, and Terry (Angel) Sonnentag; grandchildren Bram, Chance, Alexandria, Zoe, Paxton, and Lucy. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Paul (Kathy) Kurth, Cathy Weber, Cindy (Chris) King, Bonnie Kurth, Barb (Luke) Kurth, Joe (Vicki) Kurth, Betty (Dan) Wittman, Rose (Jim) Szamania, Bill Kurth, Mary (Chris) Jalinski, and Kenny (Gina) Kurth; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son Todd Franson Jr, and brothers-in-law Jerry and Dan Kurth.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, August 31st. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
