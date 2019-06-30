Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Weston, WI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Weston, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Weston, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Totzke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle A. Totzke


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle A. Totzke Obituary
Michelle A. Totzke

Wausau - Michelle A. Totzke, 44, Wausau, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Michelle was born to Richard and Rita Rennie on June 4, 1975 in Wausau. She married Richard "Rich" Totzke on May 23, 1998 in Marathon.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church and again from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, with luncheon to follow. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home, Wausau is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.