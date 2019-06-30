|
|
Michelle A. Totzke
Wausau - Michelle A. Totzke, 44, Wausau, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Michelle was born to Richard and Rita Rennie on June 4, 1975 in Wausau. She married Richard "Rich" Totzke on May 23, 1998 in Marathon.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church and again from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, with luncheon to follow. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home, Wausau is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 30, 2019