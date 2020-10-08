Mildred May Jablonski
Merrill - Mildred May Jablonski (Juedes) passed away on September 30, 2020.
She was born May 21, 1925 to Herman & Anna (Radtke) Juedes and married John R. Jablonski on December 15, 1945 in Crystal Falls, MI. They had 5 children.
Mildred was a homemaker and a Ladies Auxillary VFW member. In her younger days, she enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, crocheting, sewing, jigsaw puzzles and royal rummy.
Mildred is survived by; two sons, Michael (Bonnie-deceased), Mesa, AZ and Russell (Debra), Land O' Lakes, WI; one daughter, Nancy (David) Voigt, Tomahawk, WI; one brother, Roger (Laura-deceased) Juedes, Brokaw, WI; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; sons, Richard (Sally), and David; brothers, Elmer (Gertrude), Raymond (Isabelle), Edwin (Marge), Herman Jr. (Lorraine), Ralph (Geraldine), Floyd (Janet); sisters, Arline (Glen) Klemmer, Esther (Bob) Jones, Marion (Alex) Chilla, and Elnore (Will) Zastrow.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Her family would like to thank Pine Crest, Merrill, WI and Aspirus Hospice, Wausau, WI for the special care they gave Mom.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time.