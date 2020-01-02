|
Milton J. Wisler
Wausau - Milton J. Wisler, 90, Wausau, died Monday December 30, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born February 15, 1929, in Milwaukee, son of the late Milton and Louise (Dohrwardt) Wisler. At age 10 the family moved to Medford to start a dairy farm. On October 17, 1953, he married Betty Dieringer in Stetsonville. She preceded him in death November 5, 2017.
From September 17, 1951 until being honorably discharged on September 17, 1953, Milton proudly served his Country with the Army Field Forces, Board 4. He founded Northway Communications, initially running it out of his basement. He continued as president until his retirement in 1994.
Besides an accomplished wood carver, Milt's passion was fishing. He enjoyed a trout stream with Louie in the summer or a week in Canada with the "6".
Milt was a long standing member of Saint Anne's Church where he volunteered in activities like the Lenten fish fries and men's group.
Milt was also active in retirement, always involved helping others with volunteering. He served 55 years with the Wausau Emergency Police achieving rank of Lieutenant in which he set one of the longest tenures. Besides activities such as Meals On Wheels, delivering Elks Club medical supplies, scoring numerous years at Marathon Trap club, Aspirus EZ rider patient transport, his greatest passion was transporting hundreds of veterans to numerous appointments driving thousands of miles in the DAV van.
Survivors include three children, Alan Wisler, Wausau, Dale (Lisa) Wisler, Atkinson, New Hampshire, Gwen (Paul) Wood, Mound, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel and Tommy.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 4, 2019, at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Cardiovascular for their compassionate care.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020