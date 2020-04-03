|
|
Miriam Pieper
Oshkosh - Miriam (Mim) L. Pieper, age 82, of Oshkosh died Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, at Evergreen Retirement Community of Oshkosh. Mim was born on October 11, 1937 in Edgar, WI, the child of Anton (Tony) and Margaret (Lang) Straub. Mim is the beloved wife of Mr. Ralph Pieper (92) of Oshkosh.
Mim was a registered nurse who had a heart of gold. After earning her registered nursing credential, Mim moved to Oshkosh, WI, where she was a nurse at Mercy Hospital for a couple of years and then the night nursing supervisor at Winnebago County's Parkview Health Center until retirement after 30 years. As a retiree, Mim worked as a volunteer at Father Carr's Place 2B Wellness Center and at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. Although Alzheimer's disease eventually diminished her capacity to serve, she remained a member of the St. Raphael's prayer shawl group until several years ago, crocheting numerous items for the sick and homebound.
As a night-shift nurse and working mother, Mim was determined to be a part of her children's lives. Often with little sleep, she provided opportunities for her four children that resulted in a beautiful family and a lasting legacy. She knew how to have fun, and her happiness was infectious. She was a world class Scrabble player, enjoyed cooking and crafting, and kept a beautiful garden. After marrying Ralph Pieper, the love of her life, her world expanded. She enjoyed loads of adventures and activities with Ralph over two decades of marriage, from bicycling, cross-country skiing, and golfing to polka dancing and group camping with wonderful friends (a group established in 1964). She and Ralph were inseparable, attending folk festivals, traveling to see family across the country and overseas, and building puzzles daily.
Mim was most proud of her four children,16 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Mim is survived by her children Brian (Meg) Haebig from Holly Springs, NC, Steve (Linda) Haebig from Grafton, WI, Patti (Tom) McKeown from Oshkosh, and Julie (Jon) Hoppe from Greenville, WI.
Her surviving sisters are Charlotte (Victor) Richardson and Laurinda (Jerry) Finger, who all reside in Wisconsin.
Mim is preceded in death by her mother and father Margaret and Anton Straub, her sisters Bernice (James) Bolek and Dolores Straub, and brothers Larry and Ronald (Suni Petersen) Straub.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers at Evergreen nursing home, especially those in the Sharehaven memory care unit for their wonderful and supportive care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Foundation, Inc. (ATTN FDNWS), 1130 North Westfield Street, Oshkosh, WI 54902-8700. Additionally, a memorial for Miriam "Mim" Pieper is being established at St. Raphael Church. Please make donations in care of St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. A service for Miriam will be held at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020